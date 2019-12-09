Nadda extends gratitude to people of Karnataka for BJP's sweeping victory in Assembly bypolls

BJP National Working President JP Nadda on Monday extended his gratitude to the people of Karnataka after the party made a sweeping victory in the state Assembly by-polls and said that by giving a clear mandate people of the state have rejected 'selfish' and 'corrupt' people. "In Karnataka Assembly by-polls, BJP's sweeping victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with BJP's policies is a result of public faith in the state. The people of the state have more strongly reflected their faith in the BJP government," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Nadda launched a scathing attack on the opposition and wrote: "By giving a clear mandate to the BJP, the people of the state have rejected the selfish and corrupt people. The people had given the mandate to BJP in the assembly elections as well and even in the by-elections today." Nadda further congratulated the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa and State President Nalinkumar Kateel for this victory.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka by-elections, winning 12 out of the 15 Assembly seats, with the Congress managing just two and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) failing to open its account. With these results, the BJP now has 117 MLAs and there are now 222 legislators in the state Assembly. The four-month-old government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa now has a majority in the 224-member House, getting to the magic number of 112.

The Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), had a dismal performance in the bypolls, failing to win a single seat. An Independent has won one seat. The Congress now has 68 MLAs while JD-S has 34 legislators in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)