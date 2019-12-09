Man pretending to be MP held for trying to enter Parliament

In a major security breach, a 39-year-old man tried to enter the Parliament complex in New Delhi by masquerading as an MP, police said. The incident took place on Monday when the parliamentary session was going on.

"The man, identified as Varun Mathur, a resident of Janakpuri area, was detained by security personnel at the reception before he could enter the building. He was then handed over to the Delhi Police," a senior police officer said. The police is investigating the matter and verifying the reason why he was trying to enter the complex, they added.

