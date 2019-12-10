Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

The Lok Sabha passed a Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday. After over seven-hour-long debate, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it and 80 voting against it.

Several amendments brought by opposition members, including one by Shiv Sena MP, were defeated either by voice vote or by a division. According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be given Indian citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)