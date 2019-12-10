Left Menu
154 snow clearance machines stationed across Kashmir

The Kashmir administration has put in place 154 snow clearance machines (SCMs) across the valley and issued a slew of directions to the officials concerned in light of a heavy snowfall warning, officials said on Tuesday. According to the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department, a western disturbance is most likely to affect Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from Tuesday (December 10) to Saturday (December 14), causing widespread and heavy snowfall which may lead to disruption in surface and air transport and dip in temperature.

In view of the inclement weather, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements made by the various departments on Monday, officials said. As many 154 SCMs have already been distributed among 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) has geared up their men and machinery and positioned adequate number of SCMs at various locations, they said. The divisional commissioner sought detailed feedback from deputy commissioners and officials of departments concerned regarding stock position of essentials including foodgrains, LPG, petrol and kerosene.

The meeting also discussed the present status of National Highway, Mughal Road and Srinagar-Leh road, besides helicopter services and winter dumping of essentials in far-flung areas, they said. The authorities were asked to ensure the timely deployment of men and machines on the airport and the national highway for snow clearance, the officials said.

The departments concerned were asked to send location-wise details of snow clearance machines immediately to the respective deputy commissioners, they said.

