Bangladesh navy chief visits Kochi naval base

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command here. Admiral Chowdhury was accompanied by his spouse, three staff officers, resident defence attache of Bangladesh and Indian defence attache, Dhaka, a defence press release said here.

The Bangladesh Navy chiefwas received by Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command at INS Garuda, the release said. Admiral Chowdhury met Vice-Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and discussed various areas for enhancing cooperation between the two navies especially in the field of training, the release said.

During the visit, the Bangladesh Navy Chief visited INS Dronacharya, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Diving School, INS Tarangini (Sail Training Ship), and Indian Naval Air Squadron 550 (Dornier squadron) at INS Garuda, it said. He also interacted with Bangladeshi Naval officers and sailors undergoing training at various Indian Naval units, the release added..

