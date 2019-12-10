Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabha for consideration.

The Opposition led by the Congress is making all-out efforts to stop the passage of the bill which they have termed "unconstitutional". Apart from MPs, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal were present at the dinner held at Parliament House Annexe.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad attended the dinner. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was, however, not present.

