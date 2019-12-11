Drug trafficker held in Noida, 20 kg cannabis seized

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in the city after 20 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Wednesday. Accused Ramkumar was held by Sector 24 police near Noida City Centre metro station following a tip-off, officials said.

"Rajkumar, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, was staying in Salarpur here. He was held on Tuesday evening after 20 kg of cannabis was found from his possession," a police official said. An FIR has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and accused remanded in custody, the official added.

