Delhi: 3 cops suspended for kidnapping MCD official

A sub-inspector and two constables of Delhi Police have been suspended for allegedly abducting an MCD official, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The suspended policeman were posted with the special staff of northwest district, he said.

"We have suspended the sub-inspector and the two constables. A legal action will be taken after the vigilance enquiry is completed," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya. The inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was abducted from outside his office in Shakurpur at around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, his brother said.

The MCD inspector was taken to a nightclub in Netaji Subhash Place in a car and the club owner had demanded Rs 2 lakh for his release, he said. The victim's brother alleged that the MCD inspector was abducted as he had issued a challan to the club owner for violating norms.

The official was rescued on tuesday night after police were informed regarding the abduction, the DCP said.

