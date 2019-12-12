UP govt to monitor sugar cane price payment on daily basis

The Uttar Pradesh government has given instructions for daily monitoring of the "sugarcane price payment" by the department commissioner. Sugar industry minister Suresh Rana has given instructions regarding the same.

The BJP led state dispensation has also said to have released a payment of Rs 76,943.02 crores to the sugarcane farmers as prices for their produce. Also, Rs 114.07 crores as payment against unpaid cane price to 85,178 farmers in the state by launching a campaign in cooperative cane societies and sugar mills.

The total unpaid sugar cane price payment stood at Rs 129.37 crores. Of the total Rs 76,943.02 crores to the sugarcane farmers, Rs.30,161 crores for crushing season 2018-19, as well as cane price payment of Rs.673.05 crores for the current crushing season 2019-20, is included. (ANI)

