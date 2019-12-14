Left Menu
Odisha: Several trains cancelled following agitation against CAA

As many as 12 trains have been fully and partially cancelled on Saturday due to the agitation following the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) by the Parliament.

  Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  Updated: 14-12-2019 19:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12 trains have been fully and partially cancelled on Saturday due to the agitation following the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) by the Parliament. According to a press release, at least seven express trains from Howrah in West Bengal and three trains from Puri in Odisha were cancelled while two other Odisha-bound trains have been partially cancelled.

"In view of public agitation at different railway stations like Sankrail, Maurigram, Bankra Nayabaj and Nalpur Stations in Howrah-Kharagpur Railway Section of South Eastern Railway, the trains are cancelled and controlled en route at different places on December 14," adds the release. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

