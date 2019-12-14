Naxal 'supporter' held from forest with muzzle-loading guns
A suspected naxal supporter wasarrested and 11 firearms were recovered from him inChhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Saturday
Personnel of BSF and local police spotted Penka MunshiKavachi with a muzzle-loading gun in a forest alongChhattisgarh-Maharashtra border in Kanker, around 150 kms awayfrom Raipur, on Friday evening during patrolling, a seniorpolice official told PTI
Later, ten more muzzle-loading guns, a Maoist uniform,a battery and electric wire were recovered from a place nearthe spot from where Kavachi was nabbed, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
