Naxal 'supporter' held from forest with muzzle-loading guns

A suspected naxal supporter wasarrested and 11 firearms were recovered from him inChhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Saturday

Personnel of BSF and local police spotted Penka MunshiKavachi with a muzzle-loading gun in a forest alongChhattisgarh-Maharashtra border in Kanker, around 150 kms awayfrom Raipur, on Friday evening during patrolling, a seniorpolice official told PTI

Later, ten more muzzle-loading guns, a Maoist uniform,a battery and electric wire were recovered from a place nearthe spot from where Kavachi was nabbed, he said.

