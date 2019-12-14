Auto-rickshaw driver killed in accident

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed on Saturday after his vehicle hit a truck in outer Delhi, police said. The victim has been identified as Ratibhan Singh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, they said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and took injured Ratibhan to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. During the investigation, it was revealed that the speeding auto had hit the truck which was slowing down at the red light.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and further investigation is on, they added.

