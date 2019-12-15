Fmr Union min I D Swami passes away, Khattar condoles
Former Union Minister of State for Home I D Swami passed away on Sunday. He was 90.
Swami, a two-time BJP MP from Karnal, was a minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee government nearly 20 years ago. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Faridabad.
"Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Union Minister of State for Home I D Swami, who breathed his last at the Metro Hospital in Faridabad today. He had been hospitalized due to heart disease. He was 90," a Haryana government release said here. Describing Swami as a great parliamentarian, Khattar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Swami is survived by a son and three daughters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
