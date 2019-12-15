Left Menu
Protest march held in Raipur against CAA, NRC

  • Raipur
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:24 IST
A protest march was taken out in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur against the "divisive" amended citizenship law which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants fleeing religious persecution from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The protest was held under the banner of the "Anti-CAB Agitation Forum" from Marine Drive area to Ambedkar Chowk in evening, said Gautam Bandopadhyay, an activist.

The protesters, holding placards, raised slogans and took pledge of the preamble of the Constitution in Ambedkar chowk, he said. "The amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise would change the democratic character of the country and bring differences on the religious lines," Bandopadhyay said.

He opposed the Act for keeping out Muslims of its ambit. The new law provides for grant of citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in the three countries..

