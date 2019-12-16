Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia students stage protest against police action

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 11:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:47 IST
Jamia students stage protest against police action
Image Credit:

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of "inquilab zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march, demanding a CBI inquiry into the "police brutality".

"Our colleagues have been beaten up badly. The policemen entered bathrooms, libraries and beat up girls. Our protest is against the goons called Delhi Police," said a research scholar who did not want to be identified. As a few women escorted an injured student to narrate their ordeal to the media, some people were seen asking them not to give any statements.

"We were inside the university when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate no 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn't listen. They didn't even spare women," Khanzala, who suffered injuries to the legs and abdomen, said. A women broke down as Khanzala showed his injuries to the media.

A few students and locals were seen clearing the roads to allow smooth movement of vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-From tweet to street: New generation joins Thai protest

It wasnt only the moves to ban Thailands most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond onl...

Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Ar...

West Bengal Guv hits out at Mamata over rally against amended

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her decision to hit the streets against the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday urged her to desist from unconstitutional and inflammatory actions...

WB: CM Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019