MCA, MA, BE passouts amongst 173 to join ITBP in constable ranks

MCA, MA, BE and BA degree holders were among the 173 constables who joined combat ranks of the ITBP after a ceremonial passing out parade at the forces' basic training centre here on Monday. The basic requirement to apply for the post of jawan or constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is to be a Class 10 passout.

These male troops will now be deployed along the China frontier that runs from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh on India's eastern flank, a senior official said. As per official data, these men who have now been formally inducted into the force include four who hold MA degrees, one holds an MCA, 41 are BA degree holders, five BSc graduates, three BCom grads, two BEd degree holders, one each with BE and BCA degrees, two BBA degrees, one BTech and BPharma each and 93 have studied up to Class 12.

Sixteen jawans have completed education up to Class 10 which is the basic educational qualification required to apply for jawan rank in the CAPFs. CAPF stands for Central Armed Police Forces and apart from the ITBP, the other such forces are the CRPF, BSF, CISF and SSB. They function under the command of the Union Home Ministry.

ITBP Director General (DG) S S Deswal officiated as the chief guest and took the salute from the passing out troops. The jawans, who entered the ITBP academy located here in Bhanu area in December last year, have been trained for 44 weeks in battle craft, mountaineering, map reading, weapon handling, various internal security tasks, human rights, crowd control and border management, the official said.

The maximum men hail from Uttar Pradesh (38) followed by Himachal Pradesh (28), Uttarakhand and Rajasthan (22 each), Haryana (19), Bihar (7), Jammu-Kashmir (3) among others. Apart from being the designated force to guard the 3448-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the force is also deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties in the country including anti-Naxal operations.

The about 90,000 personnel strength ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression in 1962.

