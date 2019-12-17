MP govt to promote designs by NIFT students

In a bid to provide a lucrative platform for budding designers, the Madhya Pradesh government will showcase designs by students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) at state-run Mrignayani Emporium, an official said on Tuesday. NIFT students will earn royalties if any of their designs are liked by customers at the emporium that sells handicraft and handloom products made in the state, an official from the public relation department said.

Mrignayani showrooms have been opened in Hoshangabad and Betul districts of the state, he said, adding that the store has now got branches in Hyderabad, Kevadia (Gujarat) and Raipur as well. The state government has also signed MOUs with other state governments to help local weavers and craftsmen market their products and generate employment, the official said.

Local artisans have been provided spaces at Gouhar Mahal in Bhopal, Urban Haat in Indore and Shilp Bazar in Gwalior, the official added..

