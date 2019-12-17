Left Menu
'Over 10,000 cases of rape in MP in almost two years'

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:11 IST
More than 10,000 cases of rape have been reported in Madhya Pradesh between January 1, 2018 and November 20, 2019, the Legislative Assembly was told on Tuesday. In a written reply, Home Minister Bala Bachchan stated that the total 10,279 cases of rape have been reported (to the police) in Madhya Pradesh between January 1, 2018 and November 20, 2019.

The question in this regard was asked by former state Home minister and BJP MLA Bhupendra Singh. "A total of 5353 rape cases were reported from January 1, 2018 to November 20, 2018, while the number of cases during the same period in the year 2019 was 4,926," it stated.

In fact, the number of rape cases has gone down in 2019 as against 2018, Bachchan stated citing the data. The home minister further stated that 16,493 cases of abduction have been reported to the police from January 1, 2018 to November 20, 2019.

"Of these cases, 7676 abduction cases were reported between January 1, 2018 and November 20, 2018 while 8,817 complaints were reported in the same period during 2019," it stated. The BJP was in power in the state till December, 2018 when it lost power to the Congress.

On December 17, the Kamal Nath-led government completed one year in office..

