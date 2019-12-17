Left Menu
BJP's frustration on missing shot to power out in House: Cong

  PTI
  • |
  Nagpur
  • |
  Updated: 17-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:19 IST
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday evening alleged that "frustration" in the BJP over its failure to form a government in Maharashtra could be the trigger behind the aggressive behaviour of its MLAs in the Legislative Assembly. Earlier in the day, two MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and opposition BJP held each other by their collars over the issue of assistance to rain-hit farmers.

The Legislative Council also witnessed noisy scenes as BJP members demanded compensation for farmers affected by unseasonal rains. Both the Houses were adjourned for the day due to ruckus. Before the commencement of the state legislature's winter session here, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday demanded that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray disburse Rs 23,000 crore to farmers to waive their outstanding loans.

The MVA government comprises the Sena, the NCP and the Congress. "Fadnavis is unable to digest the fact that he is not part of a government. All the efforts of horse trading (of MLAs) failed miserably, which could be the reason behind today's disgusting behaviour of BJP MLAs in the Assembly," Chavan told reporters.

He blamed Fadnavis, who had served as chief minister during 2014-19, for the "debt burden" on the state exchequer. "If Fadnavis is serious about farmers' issues, he should come with us to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek financial assistance for farmers," the former chief minister of Congress said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar demanded the the state government announce a compensation of Rs 25000 per hectare to farmers, "as promised by Uddhav Thackeray before the assembly elections"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

