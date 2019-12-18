Left Menu
Students' body condemns FIR against three Jamia students

  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-12-2019 00:25 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 00:25 IST
The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Police's action of filing an FIR against three Jamia Millia Islamia students in connection with Sunday's violence in the area around the varsity. The FIR has been filed against seven persons, including former Congress MLA Asif Khan.

The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said. Rather than taking action against police officials who unleashed violence on the students, the Delhi Police has filed FIR against student activists of Jamia, the AISA said in a statement.

"From AISA, we want to state categorically that we cannot be silenced by these victimising tactics. We are fighting to defend our Constitution. We are fighting to save the secular fabric of India and the citizenship of Indian people," the student body said. "The fight will only get intensified against today's rulers who want to divide the country on communal lines and who want to disenfranchise crores of Indians," it said.

