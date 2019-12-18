Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya rape convict's lawyer to file curative petition by soon

Senior advocate A P Singh, representing the death-row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, whose review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said that he will file the curative petition soon.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:01 IST
Nirbhaya rape convict's lawyer to file curative petition by soon
Senior advocate A P Singh, representing the death-row convict (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior advocate A P Singh, representing the death-row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, whose review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said that he will file the curative petition soon. "I will file the curative petition by today or tomorrow. As out grounds, we will give a list of seventeen rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases in which the death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment," Singh told the media persons.

His comments came after a three-judge bench of the apex court dismissed Akshay's review petition today. Akshay had moved the top court seeking clemency on the ground that the "rising pollution" has already increased the mortality rates. He sought a commutation of the death penalty awarded to him and four others.

Besides Akshay, three other convicts, Mukesh, Akshay, and Pawan are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. The girl, who was later named Nirbhaya, died of injuries a few days later. Two more persons, including prime accused Ram Singh, were also accused of committing the crime. Singh, however, committed suicide in the Tihar jail during the trial of the case. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility.

In 2013, a fast-track court had held the four condemned men guilty in the case. Their conviction was also upheld by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court later. Akshay is only one of the four convicts who had not filed the review petition in the case. Mukesh, Pawan, and Vinay had filed the review petition last year but it was rejected by the apex court. As a last resort, Vinay, filed a mercy petition last month, but later sought to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court is also slated to hear a petition seeking issuance of death warrants against the four convicts today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, cop

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police...

India responds to Imran Khan's speech on 'impending refugee crisis', urges Pak to call for 'partnership not partisanship'

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his unwarranted and gratuitous comments on the impending refugee crisis in South Asia and urged Islamabad to call for partnership, not partisanship instead of politicising ...

U.S. citizenship path for thousands of Liberians tucked in spending bill

Thousands of Liberian immigrants without permanent legal status in the United States will be eligible to apply for green cards and eventual U.S. citizenship under the terms of a defense spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.The...

Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Proteste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019