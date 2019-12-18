PM to visit Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Bengaluru on January 2 to attend a "special event" and a large farmers' convention, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Discussions are on whether to organise a large farmers' convention on January 3at Tumakuru or Bengaluru, he said, adding that he was in touchwith the Prime Minister's office.

"Accordingly the conventionwill be organised by gathering lakhs of farmers," Yediyurappa told reporters at Hubballi in north Karnataka. Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayanan recently said the prime minister will inaugurate the Indian Science Congress (ISC) to be held at the University of Agricultural Sciences here from January 3 to 7, 2020..

