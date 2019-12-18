Protest held against CAA in Panaji

A protest was held in Panaji's Azad Maidan on Wednesday evening to condemn the new citizenship law. Addressing the crowd, retired IAS officer and activist Arvind Bhatikar alleged that "all the MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha who have voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are culprits. They are anti-nationals".

The protesters held placards opposing the CAA, which grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India till December 31, 2014. Bhatikar targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his reported remarks that the protesters can be identified by their clothes.

Congress' Goa unit vice president M K Sheikh said that peoples from various faiths are protesting against the CAA. PTI RPS NSK NSK.

