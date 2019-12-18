Army jawan cremated with full state honors in Kolhapur

Army jawan Jotiba Chougule, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, was cremated with full state honours in his native Umbarwadi village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The mortal remains of the Army Havildar were brought to Harli village around 7.30 am on Wednesday.

His body was then taken out in a decorated vehicle to his residence in Umbarwadi village in Gadhinglaj taluka. Thousands of people, including a large number of students chanted patriotic slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' on the way.

The martyr's mortal remains were kept at his residence, where his father Ganpati Chougule, mother Vatsala, wife Yashoda and son Atharva live. After some time, the body was taken away for cremation. Some serving and former military officers, MP Sanjay Mandalik, district collector Daulat Desai, among others placed floral wreaths on the martyr's body.

