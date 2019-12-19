PM Modi wishes Johnson on his re-election as British PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to his British counterpart Boris Johnson that his re-election to the top post reflected the fate reposed by the people of the UK in him and his Conservative Party. Modi conveyed this over a telephonic conversation with Johnson.

Johnson on his part thanked the PM Modi for his wishes and expressed his commitment to further strengthen India-UK ties, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Johnson to visit India at his early convenience. The invitation was accepted, the statement added.

