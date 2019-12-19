Anti-CAA protests: Top Congress leaders meet to take stock

In view of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, top Congress leaders on Thursday got together and discussed the prevailing situation in the country, including the national capital, at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Among the top leaders present at Gandhi's residence were A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

The meeting came in the midst of widespread protests across the national capital over the citizenship amendment law that saw the shutting down of internet, metro stations and traffic jams at a number of places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

