Two arrested for hurling bombs at protesters

Two persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident of attack on a group of people protesting against the Citizenship Act in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said. The protesters were attacked at College Para area near National Highway-34 on Wednesday when they were returning after submitting a deputation at the district magistrate's office and six persons were injured when crude bombs were hurled at them.

RAF personnel were deployed at three places on Thursday - Bamongram, Bhagdumur and Purba College Para - under the jurisdiction of Raiganj police station, the police said. The Inspector General of Police of North Bengal, Anand Kumar, visited all these areas to take stock of the situation, the officer said.

In view of Wednesday's incident of attack on the procession, the district administration did not give permission to the Left parties and the Congress to take out processions on Thursday. Out of the six people injured, four have been admitted to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital and the rest of the two were admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said..

