Sadhu Sant Samaj demands an apology from Soren for his saffron

The 'Jharkhand Pradesh Sadhu Sant Samaj' on Thursday condemned former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Sorens remarks on saffron robes. The samaj demanded an apology from Soren for hurting the feelings of Hindus.

"Saffron robes are symbols of abdication (of worldly life) and it relates to Hindu faith. His (Soren) remarks had hurt the faith of Hindus and is condemnable. He should apologize for his unsavoury remarks," Samajs organisational general secretary Swami Divyagyan ji Maharaj said at a press conference here. Soren on Wednesday had stoked a controversy after he alleged that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of their honor.

The BJP had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Soren and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on stage when the JMM leader delivered the controversial remarks Questioning the "silence" of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when Soren was delivering the "condemnable" remarks, he alleged, "The JMM has slipped a rung lower from Congress, which had coined the phrase 'Bhagavan atankwad' (saffron terror)." At the joint press conference of religious gurus, another religious guru of 'Safahod Samaj' (a Vaishnavite sect of tribal community in the Santhal Pargana region), Sanjhla Murmu said, "His (Soren) remarks are against the culture of tribals. The entire Safahod Samaj is ashamed of his remarks. If the JMM and the Congress have the courage then let them pass remarks against any other religions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

