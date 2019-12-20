Sainik School principal, staff member booked for abetting suicide of accounts officer in Jhunjhunu

The principal and a staff member of Sainik School in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district were booked on Friday for abetting the suicide of the school's accounts officer, police said. Kamal Singh (51), the accounts officer, had allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside a room in the school premises.

His body was handed over to family members after a post mortem on Friday, they said. An FIR was registered against school principal Abhilash Senger and staff Rajesh Godara for abetment of suicide on the complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, SHO Jhunjhunu Sadar police station Bhanwar Lal said.

The SHO added that a suicide note was recovered from the accounts officer's room in which he has complained against the school principal and the staff member. The matter is being investigated after a case was registered against the school principal and the staff member under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), he said.

On December 11, a teacher of the school was arrested for allegedly sodomizing around a dozen school students, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.