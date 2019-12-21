Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, forcing the Indian Army to retaliate. Pakistani security personnel resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire at about 11:30 am. In response to the provocative actions by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Army retaliated strongly.

Earlier today, the neighbouring country opened fire on Indian security forces from its positions in Neelum Valley in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire in Tangdhar and Kanzalwan sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir sector.

The Pakistanis had tried to do a BAT action a few days back in Sunderbani sector in which one Indian soldier had lost life while two Pakistani elite Special Services Group commandos were killed in Indian Army retaliatory action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

