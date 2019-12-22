J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district

The Pakistan Army on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Mendhar and Krishna Ghati Sectors in Poonch district.

Indian Army replied befittingly to the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces which began on the intervening night of December 21 and 22.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.