PM Modi takes on AAP for doing little to combat air pollution menace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the national capital for not doing enough to combat the menace of air pollution in the city-state. "If we talk about the issue of stubble burning, my government with the help of the neighbouring states has taken steps to resolve the issue and reduce air pollution. But the Delhi government is sitting on this problem," he said, while addressing a public gathering here.

"To reduce air pollution in the city, we have opened 100 new CNG stations in the past five years. The industries which are running in the capital are running on the PNG now," he added, while addressing the rally at Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Modi also took a jibe at the AAP government over clean drinking water. "These people used to claim that each household in Delhi gets clean drinking water. They claimed to provide drinking water from the tap, but you all know the reality. They lied to you."

The Prime Minister's statement comes weeks after the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) issued a report claiming that the capital's tap water is the most unsafe among 21 other state capitals, including Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow and Mumbai. (ANI)

