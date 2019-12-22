Left Menu
Police hold 'run for unity' in Jammu, DGP urges youth to uphold secular values

  PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 18:23 IST
  22-12-2019
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday organised a 'Run for Unity' function here to spread the message of peace and unity with state DGP Dilbag Singh urging youths to uphold the secular values and stay away from drugs. The 'Jammu Marathon' evoked overwhelming response of the people from all walks of life, particularly the students, who braved the early morning chill to take part in the event, a police spokesman said.

The police chief flagged off the run for various categories and later an impressive prize distribution function was held at Gulshan Ground police headquarters where prizes worth Rs 4.4 lakh were distributed among the winners. "The event was organized with a motive to spread the message of peace and unity which are of utmost importance for the progress of our country," the DGP told reporters.

Singh advised youths to uphold the secular values of the country so that they would be able to differentiate between the right and the wrong and do not fall prey to any ill design. He also advised youths to stay away from drugs, saying "It destroys relations and life".

The event, organized by the armed wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, was divided into five different categories  -- half Marathon for both men and women, 10 km race for women, eight kms for boys under 14, six kms for girls under 14, and four kms 'run for fun' open for all categories, the spokesman said. Additional Director General of Police (Armed) Arun Kumar Choudhary said police have been organizing many events which include cultural programmes, sports events and 'Bharat Darshan' tours for the youth to channelize their energy toward positive direction.

"J&K Police will continue to organize such events in future," he said. The highlight of the event was the participation of guest athletes from Kenya in Half Marathon Men Isaac Nduro and Moses Kibor, oldest participant 60-year-old Champa Gupta of Pir Mitha and youngest participants Arash Khajuria (three years) and Pranav (five) of Jammu and specially abled Dikshant (20).

