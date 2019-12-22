Left Menu
Development News Edition

No major violence as protests continue against CAA, BJP launches counter-campaign, UP authorities suspect role of SIMI, PFI in clashes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:34 IST
No major violence as protests continue against CAA, BJP launches counter-campaign, UP authorities suspect role of SIMI, PFI in clashes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act continued on Sunday in various parts of the country through no major incident of violence was reported, while the BJP launched its counter-campaign to rally support for the contentious law which has been dubbed as "divisive" by the Opposition. Blaming "outsiders" for the violence during anti-CAA protests which have claimed 17 lives over the last few days in the state, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said authorities suspect that the culprits are linked to Islamic outfits PFI and SIMI.

"There is involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI). They have a connection with SIMI. Six people from Malda (in West Bengal) have been arrested," he said. Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI is a banned terror outfit. Sharma said that 62 police personnel suffered injuries due to firearms during the violent protests. "About 500 empty cartridges of prohibited bore have been found. This indicates that the protestors were using illegal weapons," he said.

Authorities "detained" a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation from West Bengal led by former MP Dinesh Trivedi at Lucknow airport when it was heading to meet the families of those killed in the clashes, drawing a sharp response from Mamata Banerjee's party. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Bijnor district where she met families of two persons killed in the violence and demanded a judicial inquiry.

"It is a clear case of murder. The bullets were fired first and then the stones were pelted. The Congress will fight for the families and ensure that justice is delivered to them. The party will raise this issue in Lok Sabha as well," she said. UP authorities began a crackdown on vandals, sealing 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar and identifying the culprits in various violence-affected districts through video footage.

IG (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said role of AIMIM workers and SIMI activists were being suspected behind Saturday's violence. "Cases have been registered against a large number of SIMI workers," he said. Police said the situation remained by and large peaceful in the state capital and other districts like Meerut, Firozabad, Kanpur, and Bijnor. Internet services have been suspended in several areas till Monday, while prohibitory orders remained in force across the state.

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the national capital and appealed for peace, a number of protests against the amended Citizenship Act were held in the city even as police maintained a strict vigil and carried out a flag march in sensitive areas. Although the Delhi Police made elaborate arrangements to ensure that there was no protest around the rally venue, Ramila Ground, areas like Jantar Mantar, Jamia Millia, Nizammudin, and Connaught Place witnessed multiple peaceful demonstrations.

"The citizenship law or the NRC has nothing to do with Indian Muslims. They have nothing to worry," Modi said at the rally in a bid to allay concerns of the community, and condemned the violent protests, telling rivals they "can burn his effigy and thrash it with shoes if they wish", but they should not target the poor. Protests against the amended citizenship law by Congress, Left and other parties and outfits, and counter-protests by BJP and Hindu organisations were held in many states.

Many top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers, defended the CAA at events organised by the party in several the states. Union Minister Nitin Gandkari addressed an event backed by the RSS in Nagpur, while BJP working president J P Nadda was in Indore In Bengaluru, a 31-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a group of people while he was returning from a demonstration in support of the CAA, police said, adding his condition was stable they were examining CCTV footage to track the assailants.

Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot led a peace march in Jaipur on Sunday and said his government will neither implement the citizenship amendment act (CAA) nor national register of citizens (NRC) in the state. He said that 8-9 states, including Bihar and Odisha, have said that they will not implement NRC.

In West Bengal, state minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury threatened that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to step out of the airport when he visits the city if the law is not immediately withdrawn. "We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him," he said at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally against the CAA at Rani Rasmoni Avenue in Kolkata.

Curfew was lifted in Shillong as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city. People were seen flocking to local shops to buy essential items and prepare for Christmas in Christian-majority Meghalaya. However, in Manipur, the state government has imposed prohibitory orders in Imphal West district for two months in view of the continued protests against the new citizenship law

The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said late Saturday night at a meeting organized by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in Hyderabad. Around 500 members of Islamic outfits and scores of CPI(M) activists staged demonstrations in Chennai on Sunday as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Tamil Nadu.

While members of the Islamic outfits, including women, staged a protest holding placards in Chepauk, CPI(M) cadres distributed pamphlets in Thousand Lights area. Hindu Makkal Katchi workers, led by their leader Arjun Sampath staged a demonstration, holding placards and party flags, at Vallurvarkotam area.

In Madurai, activists of Campus Front of India and an Islamic outfit were booked for staging a protest against the CAA on Saturday without taking permission, police said "We have booked cases against around 2,000 members, including those from Campus Front of India and another Muslim outfit", a senior police officer told PTI.

Students have called for a boycott of the convocation at the Pondicherry University over police action against protesters during anti-CAA protests. Curfew clamped in Mangaluru in Karnataka in the aftermath of the violent protests on December 19 was lifted on Sunday for 12 hours from 6 am, as no untoward incident was reported from the city.

The Karnataka government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in police firing during protests in Manguluru on Thursday. Janata Dal-S leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday visited the families of the two men at Kudroli and handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh each to them on behalf of his party.

A pro-CAA rally organized by the BJP, RSS and affiliated organizations was held at the Town Hall. Local MP Tejasvi Surya led the demonstration. "Only 10 to 20 per cent people in the country are opposing the CAA. Congress leaders should think what would happen to it (the party) when 80 per cent of the people will decide to support the CAA and hit the streets?" BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said at a "thanksgiving" programme organised by the BJP in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in support of the CAA, which was also attended by Nadda.

The law grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have come to India till December 31, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UP Deputy CM alleges 'outsiders' role in violence during protests against citizenship law

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday alleged outsiders role in the incidents of violence reported from various districts of the state where protests took place against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He pointed out tha...

Rohit breaks Jayasuriya's record as opener, Kohli scores most runs in 2019

Indias Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke Sanath Jayasuriyas 22-year-old record for most runs in a calendar year by an opener across formats while skipper Virat Kohli reaffirmed his supreme status by finishing as the leading run-getter in 2019. K...

French fashion designer Ungaro dies at 86

Designer Emanuel Ungaro, who trained with Spanish maestro Cristobal Balenciaga before becoming a fixture of the Paris fashion scene for four decades, has died at the age of 86, French media reported on Sunday. Ungaro, who retired from his e...

Cricket-India pip Windies in Cuttack to win ODI series

Skipper Virat Kohlis masterly 85 set up Indias successful chase as the hosts pipped West Indies by four wickets in the third and final one-dayer to complete a 2-1 series win on Sunday. Chasing 316 for victory, India got off to a strong star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019