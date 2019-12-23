Left Menu
Ajmer dargah head urges PM to reconsider CAA implementation

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:59 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:59 IST
Ajmer Sharif dargah head Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Last week, the dargah dewan had said the amended law was not against Muslims, but it should be implemented only after allaying the apprehension in the community.

On Monday, he wrote a letter to the prime minister urging him to hold discussions with the groups opposing the amended law. “The need of the hour is to douse the fire engulfing the unity and integrity of our great motherland. I request you to immediately stop/reconsider the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the interest of our motherland,” Khan wrote.

He said no law that even remotely hurts the sentiments of any religion should be framed. Last Thursday, Khan had said the law was not against the country’s Muslims and did not pose any danger to their citizenship.

However, he had suggested that the government should constitute a high-power committee, considering the sentiments of the Muslim community. It should implement the Act only after clearing the apprehensions over the law, he had said.

The amendment allows easier citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians and Jains who came to India before 2015 after facing religious persecution in three neighbouring counties. The list excludes Muslims.

