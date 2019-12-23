Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP's barb on anti-CAA protestors draws Congress's ire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:07 IST
BJP MP's barb on anti-CAA protestors draws Congress's ire

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday came in for criticism for calling the anti- citizenship law protestors 'illiterate puncture walas'. At a protest rally here, Surya said, "People working in the IT-BT sector and all those contributing to the economy of the country such as lawyers, bank employees and ordinary workers like autorickshaw drivers have gathered here today.

They are not those 'illiterate puncture walas." He went on to say that the crowd at the pro-CAA rally comprised well-educated people, who have understood the Citizenship Amendment Act fully well. As the video of Surya's remarks went viral, Opposition Leader (Congress) and former Chief minister Siddaramaiah hit out at him saying the statement reflects on his mental status and his attitude towards the poor, down-trodden and labourers.

"Who does he represent? He is an RSS man, grown in ABVP. He represents the system, which took away rights and opportunities of Shudras, Dalits and backward communities.

What else can you expect of him?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mangaluru on Monday. Congress leader D K Shivakumar too slammed Surya for his statement.

Questioning Surya whether living would be possible without those doing menial jobs, Shivakumar said those fixing a puncture are illiterate because educated people like him (Surya) never came forward to educate them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Italian right-to-die activist acquitted of assisting suicide

A Milan court on Monday acquitted right-to-die activist Marco Cappato of aiding suicide, following a landmark constitutional court ruling which breached Italys traditional rejection of helping suffering people to die. Marco Cappato, a membe...

RBI purchases Rs 10,000-cr G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 cr securities via OMOs

The Reserve Bank on Monday purchased Rs 10,000 crore worth of long-term government securities and sold Rs 6,825 crore of four short-term securities through the special open market operations OMOs. Last week, the RBI had announced the simult...

UK navy warship captures $4 mln of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Britains Royal Navy said on Monday one of its warships had helped to seize a batch of crystal meth worth more than 3.3 million pounds 4.3 million from smugglers in the Gulf of Oman. HMS Defender, a destroyer based at Portsmouth, southern En...

Jaishankar meets Iranian President as India, Iran agree to accelerate work on Chabahar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission meeting and progress in the bilateral ties, a day after the two countries agreed to accelerate wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019