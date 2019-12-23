BJP MP's barb on anti-CAA protestors draws Congress's ire

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday came in for criticism for calling the anti- citizenship law protestors 'illiterate puncture walas'. At a protest rally here, Surya said, "People working in the IT-BT sector and all those contributing to the economy of the country such as lawyers, bank employees and ordinary workers like autorickshaw drivers have gathered here today.

They are not those 'illiterate puncture walas." He went on to say that the crowd at the pro-CAA rally comprised well-educated people, who have understood the Citizenship Amendment Act fully well. As the video of Surya's remarks went viral, Opposition Leader (Congress) and former Chief minister Siddaramaiah hit out at him saying the statement reflects on his mental status and his attitude towards the poor, down-trodden and labourers.

"Who does he represent? He is an RSS man, grown in ABVP. He represents the system, which took away rights and opportunities of Shudras, Dalits and backward communities.

What else can you expect of him?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mangaluru on Monday. Congress leader D K Shivakumar too slammed Surya for his statement.

Questioning Surya whether living would be possible without those doing menial jobs, Shivakumar said those fixing a puncture are illiterate because educated people like him (Surya) never came forward to educate them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.