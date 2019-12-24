Gavaskar, Tendulkar meet CM Thackeray in Mumbai

Cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Tuesday. The two met Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, sources said.

Sources said it was a "courtesy call" by the two batting legends. Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, after his party Shiv Sena forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Shiv Sena fought the October 21 state Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. However, it parted ways with the BJP after the elections results over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Sena later got into an alliance with ideological rivals Congress and NCP to form the MVA government..

