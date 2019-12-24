Hemant Soren elected JMMLP leader

JMM working president Hemant Soren was on Tuesday formally elected the JMM legislature party leader, a party source said here. Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to stake claim tonight, a JMM release said.

A joint meeting with pre-poll allies the Congress and RJD will meet around 7 pm at the same place and Hemant Soren will also call on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president, Babulal Marandi, party sources said. Our party working president Hemant Soren has been unanimously elected as the legislature party leader and he will call on the Governor around 8 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said after Hemant Soren was formally elected in a meeting of the newly elected JMM MLAs held in the residence of the party president Shibu Soren..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.