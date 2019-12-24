Left Menu
Development News Edition

Classical language status for Marathi: Maha CM writes to PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:59 IST
Classical language status for Marathi: Maha CM writes to PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the classical language status for Marathi. Currently, Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia have been given the status of classical languages.

In an official communication from the Maharashtra government, Thackeray said, "The state government appointed expert committee on this issue had submitted its report on November 16, 2013 to the Centre." Marathi language fulfills the criteria to obtain status of classical language but the issue is pending before the Centre's department for culture. In the letter, Thackeray said the issue has been pending for a long time and asked the PM to look into it personally.

The criteria for bestowing classical language status includes high antiquity of its early texts and recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature and texts, which is considered valuable heritage by generations of speakers, among others. Thackeray's party Shiv Sena often projects itself as the protector of the Marathi culture with its son-of-the-soil agenda..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Chamoli: Administration opens free clothes bank to cater to needy

With the aim to save the poor and the helpless population from the extreme weather conditions and cold wave which has gripped the region, District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria on Tuesday inaugurated a clothes bank through which people can dona...

Russian-backed Syrian forces close in on major city in rebel-held Idlib

Russian-backed Syrian troops have encircled a Turkish observation post as they approach the city of Maarat al-Numan in an offensive into the last significant rebel pocket of Syria, sources on both sides said on Tuesday. It is the first majo...

Cricket-Woakes the latest to fall victim to England flu bug

Chris Woakes is the latest concern for England ahead of the first test against South Africa as the tourists battle with a flu bug, captain Joe Root said on Tuesday. Woakes missed practice on Tuesday after falling victim to the bug that has ...

Leader like Vajpayee born once in centuries: Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda paid rich tributes to party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Tuesday, saying a leader like him is born once in centuries and that he lived up to his name atal by staying firm to his ideologies and convictions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019