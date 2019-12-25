West Bengal minister claims denied visa by Bangladesh

West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Wednesday claimed he was denied visa by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here for a trip to the neighbouring country. Chowdhury was scheduled to visit Bangladesh from December 26-31.

"I had applied for visa on Dec 12-13 for the five-day trip. I was invited to address a program there, and had personal committments, too. "But, I am yet to receive my visa. They have neither said my visa application is accepted nor have they officially denied it. I have all the required documents and necessary permission both from the state and central governments," Chowdhury told PTI over phone.

The state's library service minister said he will cancel his ticket for Bangladesh on Thursday morning. Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Toufique Hasan could not be contacted for comment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.