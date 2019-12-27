Left Menu
Impressed by PM Modi's work, Tamil Nadu farmer builds temple for him

A farmer in Trichy has constructed a temple in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • ANI
  • Trichy (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 02:07 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 02:05 IST
Visuals from the temple. . Image Credit: ANI

A farmer in Trichy has constructed a temple in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 50-year-old P Shankar, who hails from Yerkudi village of Thuraiyur town, said that he was impressed with the welfare schemes started by his government that he decided to construct a temple as a mark of respect for PM Modi.

"I did not have a toilet facility. Now, it has been provided to us. I am impressed by all his welfare schemes reaching to the people in rural areas. Therefore, I decided to build a temple for him," he said. The farmer said he used his savings to build the temple and perform pooja everyday.

"I am a farmer who owns 10 acres of land. I bought this piece of land after I returned back from Saudi Arabia. I like Modi "Ayya" very much because of his visionary welfare schemes. Last year, there was a drought in the area. Then I opted for drip irrigation system as suggested in 5 acres of land. I earned from adopting drip irrigation," he told ANI. "We did bhoomi poojan of the temple eight months back. Gradually, I saved money from my earnings and thus carried out the work of temple construction. I spent Rs 1.25 lakh on this temple. I worship his bust daily," Shankar said.

The temple also has portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former chief ministers K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

