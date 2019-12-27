Permission denied to BJP MLA to hold pro-CAA meet

Permission was denied toTelangana BJP MLA Raja Singh to hold a public meeting insupport of the CAA at the NTR stadium here on Saturday as hedid not produce any proof of booking the ground, among otherreasons, police said on Friday

A book fair was already going on at the stadium andthere was a possibility of law and order and traffic beingaffected as other groups, opposed to the CitizenshipAmendment Act (CAA), had also planned events on Saturday, theysaid

In a video message, Raja Singh, the Goshamahal MLA,took objection to permission being denied to him andasked as to why permission was not given to him while theAIMIM was given permission to organise anti-CAA protestmeetings at Nizamabad on Friday and at the AIMIM office inHyderabad earlier.PTI SJRNVG NVG

