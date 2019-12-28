J-K Cong holds flag march in Jammu on party's foundation day

Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit took out a flag march here on Saturday to mark the 135th foundation day of the party, with its leaders cautioning people against "the attempts by the BJP to trample the constitutional values". Amid chants of "save constitution - save nation", hundreds of party workers, led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir, marched from party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk to Indira Chowk near Shalamar.

The party workers read out the preamble of the Constitution and reiterated their pledge to work towards realizing the values enshrined in it, a Congress spokesperson said. Mir, in his address, cautioned the people against "the attempts" by the BJP-led central government to "trample the constitutional values".

"Authoritarian and undemocratic actions are weakening the spirit of the Constitution," he added. The Congress leader said the unity of the nation lies in valuing its diversity, but by enacting "discriminatory" laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP is "devaluing" our constitutional mandate and "weakening the nation".

Mir said the Congress would launch an awareness programme to educate the masses about the need to follow the constitutional values. Senior leaders of the party, including J-K Congress Committee functionaries, former ministers and legislators and other workers joined the march in large numbers, the spokesperson said.

