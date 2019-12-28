CAA 'pro-people', protests against it will end soon: Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would end soon. Speaking to reporters at his hometown here, the minister of state said people have realized that the CAA is "pro-people".

"The Congress and the Left were behind these protests as part of their unsuccessful attempts to return to power as they had been voted out by the people," he added. Justifying the amended law, Thakur said the agitation would end soon as the people had realized that the action of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "justified and pro-people".

CAA will benefit lakhs of people and it is wrong to say that it will harm minority communities, he added. Earlier, he exhorted the district officials to ensure that all the schemes for which funds had been given under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) be completed by March 31 next year.

