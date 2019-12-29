Left Menu
Will organise "massive protest" if PM Modi comes to inaugurate 'Khelo India' games: AASU

  • PTI
  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 13:50 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 13:50 IST
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Sunday said a "massive protest" will be organised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to inaugurate the 'Khelo India' games on January 10 in the state capital. Addressing a press conference, AASU leadership said the organisation is keeping a "close watch" on the forthcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati and the 'Khelo India' games scheduled from January 10 to 22, 2020.

"After the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, the prime minister is likely to visit Assam for the first time. If he visits for the 'Khelo India', there will be a massive protest," AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath said. He, however, did not elaborate and said details will be shared in the coming days after getting confirmation of Modi's visit to the state capital.

Demanding immediate repeal of the contentious citizenship act, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said the organisation will observe all the actions of the government to deviate peoples' attention from the movement. "There are two games happening in Guwahati in the coming days. The first one is the cricket match on January 5 and then 'Khelo India'. We are keeping a close watch on both," he added.

When asked repeatedly what he meant by "close watch", Bhattacharya said, "We will inform in due course of time".

