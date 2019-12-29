Northern Army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

The chief of Army's Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, a defense spokesman said. Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, the Army Commander visited the forward areas in north Kashmir's Baramulla district where he was briefed by commanders on the current situation, the spokesman said.

During the visit, the Army commander was also briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formation apart from the various developmental works being undertaken to improve the lives of people residing in remote areas, he said. "He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical forces," the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh also complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.