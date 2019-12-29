Left Menu
Development News Edition

New J'khand cabinet convenes 3-day assembly session from Jan 6

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 20:30 IST
New J'khand cabinet convenes 3-day assembly session from Jan 6

The first cabinet of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand on Sunday decided to convene a three-day session of the assembly from January 6. Senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi, who was named as pro-tem speaker, will conduct the first House till a regular Speaker is elected.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at 11.30 am, an official release said. Chaired by Soren and attended by three of his ministers who took oath earlier in the day, the cabinet also decided to clear arrears of para-teachers, contractual employees, anganwadi workers and student scholarships.

Directions have been issued to fill-up vacancies in government departments, the release said, adding, fast track courts would to be set up in every district to speed up trials of cases relating to sexual offences. The cabinet decided to initiate action in withdrawing cases against those who were part of protests against the amendment to the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act in the last few years.

Asked who would be the Speaker of the assembly, a Congress leader told PTI: "Besides Marandi, former minister and senior Congress leader Rajendra Prasad Singh appears to be in the race for Speaker's post." JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday took oath as Jharkhand chief minister for a second time at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and regional satraps. Former assembly speaker and Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were the other three ministers who took oath after Soren..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Spice market to come up in Sonipat: Haryana Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said the state government has approved a plan to establish spice market in Sersa village of Sonipat district. The minister said that around 50,000 people will also get employment oppo...

BJP blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has been blatantly lying about regularising unauthorised colonies and thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for telling truth on the issue through Delhi Developm...

Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to

An 18-year-old college student from Karnataka went missing after trying to take a selfie while bathing in the sea off Dhanushkodi near here on Sunday, police said. The student identified as Barjwel strayed deep into the sea and was sucked ...

Knife rampage at rabbi's home was domestic terrorism, New York governor says

New Yorks governor said a knife attack by an assailant who burst into a party at a Hasidic rabbis home and stabbed five people late on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism.Visiting the scene in Rockland County, about 30 miles 48 km nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019