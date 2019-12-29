Left Menu
Priyanka meets UP Cong office-bearers; asks them to launch movements on various issues

  PTI
  Lucknow
  Updated: 29-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 21:58 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with party office-bearers here on Sunday and discussed the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the party's future programmes. She asked the state unit to "undertake massive movements" on various issues while playing the role of opposition in Uttar Pradesh, according to a party statement.

"It is the responsibility of the state Congress committee to wipe tears of every person, in the same way in which the Congress has launched a movement in the state on the economic slowdown. The Congress knows how to take along everyone and walk together. Communication will be established with each and every Congress man, and with their help the organisation will be strengthened," she said. According to the state, "Party office-bearers expressed concern over the fact that because of misgovernance, the farmers have been pushed to the brink.... The BJP government has deceived them in the name of loan waiver. The BJP had claimed loans of 80 lakh farmers have been waived, but till December 2019, the loans of just 44.54 lakh farmers were waived."

The statement also mentioned that farmers in many districts of the state faced problems due to stray cattle. "The state government claims that sheds are being constructed to keep the stray cattle, but this claim has proved to be a hollow one," it added. The party also expressed concern over rising corruption in the state.

Elaborate discussions were held on deteriorating law and order situation in the state as well during the meeting, the statement said. "The way crime is committed on women and girls in the state, it is a blot of the Yogi Adityanath government," it said.

The Congress in the statement also claimed that the people of the state were duped in the name of investor summit. "The government had claimed that investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees, but not a single industry was set up, and development is not visible in the state. Due to pot-holed roads, and power cuts, small industries are facing closure," the statement said.

