Left Menu
Development News Edition

People won't allow NRC implementation: Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:44 IST
People won't allow NRC implementation: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Monday asserted that the National Register of Citizenship cannot be implemented in the country as "people won't allow it". "The NRC is not a valid certificate of citizenship. The NRC has no relationship with valid citizenship certificate. Chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states have said that it will not be implemented in their states," she said.

"You have seen that other parties have also made similar announcements. So, this cannot be implemented as people will not allow its implementation," she added. Referring to the action being taken against those allegedly involved in vandalism during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress leader said first those who indulged in violence should be identified.

"Without a probe, how can you take action, the one which is taken by the (UP) government," the Congress general secretary said. Clashes during protests against the amended citizenship law has left at least 19 dead in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament -minister

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week. He was speaking after meeting ...

SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha gets extension

Senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sinha was on Monday given over one year extension as the Director of Special protection Group SPG, mandated to guard the prime minister and former PMs, an order by the Personnel Ministry stated. The Appointment...

On eve of Sabarimala temple reopening agitating body says it will keep tight vigil to protect traditions

As the Sabarimala temple reopens on Tuesday, an outfit spearheading the stir against allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine said it will continue its vigil in and around the temple to ensure that religious sentiments are not hurt in...

Umesh Sinha re-employed as Dy Election Commissioner post retirement

Senior IAS officer Umesh Sinha has been reemployed in the EC as the deputy election commissioner after his retirement on Tuesday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the re-employment S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019