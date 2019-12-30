Church vandalised in East Midnapore district, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a church in East Midnapore district last Saturday, police said. According to senior district police officials, suspected BJP supporters entered a small church in Bhagavanpur, over 100 km from Kolkata, and vandalized its premises.

"When the incident happened on Saturday night,Christmas celebrations were going on. We have arrested three persons so far for their involvement in the incident. Those arrested are said to be BJP supporters," a senior police official of the East Midnapore district said. The district BJP leadership has denied the allegations and alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the happening which was done to defame the saffron camp..

